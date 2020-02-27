Spencer Solves It: The Cameron Juniel Project performs heart screenings on young people
HOUSTON – The Cameron Juniel Project is seeking to save lives.
The group held a “Heart Check” Sunday to perform heart screening on young people. More than 200 children were tested and five were flagged as having heart abnormalities. Each will be referred to a cardiologist for further tests.
This is the fifth time the Cameron Juniel Project has hosted the heart screenings.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.