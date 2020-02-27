Intoxicated driver crashes into fire station in SE Houston, injures one firefighter, police say

HOUSTON – Firefighters are continuing to clean up after police said an intoxicated driver drove straight into Fire Station 18 in southeast Houston Wednesday night.

Officers said the crash happened at around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Telephone Road. According to officials, a black car came speeding into the fire station and slammed into the front of the building.

Assistant chief Ruy Lozano said the vehicle hit the lounge area where firefighters eat and hang out inside. Lozano said the car also hit a row of refrigerators and one firefighter was injured.

"We think he was hit by a refrigerator. All the refrigerators were knocked over. We don’t know exactly where he was, but we know he sustained an injury to his head,” Lozano said.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said the firefighter may have suffered a mild concussion but appeared to be doing well this morning,

Police said the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.