Galveston County teen who stabbed pregnant mother 57 times, strangled her in 2015 convicted of capital murder

HOUSTON – A teenager who killed his pregnant mother was found guilty of capital murder by a Galveston County jury Tuesday, according to the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Chance Michael Moseley was convicted of stabbing his mother, Nita Marie Moseley, 57 times, and strangling her with an electrical cord in September 2015. His mother was 17 weeks pregnant at the time and her unborn child also died. Chance Moseley was nearly 15 years old at the time of the incident.

Moseley, who testified in his own defense, admitted to stabbing his mother 57 times and claimed he then strangled her with the electrical cord "to put her out of her misery,” according to the district attorney’s office.

Investigators said after he killed his mother, Chance Moseley showered to remove his mother’s blood, then drove to meet friends and smoke marijuana. He then drove to another friend’s house in Seguin before driving to Houston.

Chance Moseley also admitted to taking his mother’s cell phone and removing the SIM card, which prevented him from being tracked, investigators said.

Officials arrested Moseley in Houston after his mother’s body was discovered in a home in La Marque, Texas.

His attorneys argued that he did not intend to kill the unborn child as all of Nita Moseley’s stab wounds were elsewhere on her body except for her abdomen, according to a Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. They also claimed that Nita Moseley planned to abort the child.

In 2016, a juvenile court concluded that the seriousness of the offense, Moseley’s background, and the welfare of the community required that Moseley be tried as an adult.

Chance Moseley was indicted for capital murder for two reasons: he murdered more than one person — his mother and her unborn child — in the same criminal transaction and he murdered a child younger than 10 years of age, the unborn child, per the district attorney’s office.

Since Moseley was younger than 18 when he murdered his mother and the unborn child, he is not eligible for life without parole, according to the district attorney’s office. The law requires that he be considered for parole after actually serving 40 years.