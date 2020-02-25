63ºF

2 firefighters injured while battling large apartment fire in southeast Houston, officials say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Large apartment fire in southeast Houston on Feb. 24, 2020.
Large apartment fire in southeast Houston on Feb. 24, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Two Houston firefighters were injured while battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon in southeast Houston, officials said

The fire was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Broadway Street.

Officials said a firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital after being hit by a firetruck and another firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

