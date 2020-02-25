2 firefighters injured while battling large apartment fire in southeast Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – Two Houston firefighters were injured while battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon in southeast Houston, officials said
The fire was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Broadway Street.
Officials said a firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital after being hit by a firetruck and another firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
It is unknown what caused the fire.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.