2 firefighters injured while battling large apartment fire in southeast Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – Two Houston firefighters were injured while battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon in southeast Houston, officials said

The fire was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Broadway Street.

Officials said a firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital after being hit by a firetruck and another firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.