Two men show up to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in bullet-riddled truck; one man dies, police say

HOUSTON – Two men showed up to a Houston hospital Tuesday morning with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said one of the men died and the other is recovering from his injuries. Houston police said the two men, who are believed to be in their mid 20’s-30’s, drove themselves to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in a pickup truck around 4:30 a.m. The truck had bullet holes on the passenger side and throughout the windows, police said.

Investigators said it was the passenger that died of his injuries and the driver was shot in the face. The driver is expected to survive, according to detectives.

“I just know that he came in and informed the hospital staff and maybe the security guard, I’m not sure which one, that they needed help and got them in there as quickly as they could,” said Det. Ken Fregia with HPD homicide.

Police do not know where the shooting occurred but think it could have occurred on the northside. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.