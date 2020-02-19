Cunningham Elementary teacher accused of touching student inappropriately, court records show

HOUSTON – A 79-year-old Cunningham Elementary School teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old student in January 2019, court records show. He is the third Houston Independent School District teacher to be charged with indecency with a child in two weeks.

Qamrul Haque was charged Friday, stemming from an incident that allegedly happened last year. The child reported that on Jan. 17, 2019, she raised her hand to ask a question and Haque stood behind her and put his weight on her, court records reveal.

The child told district police that at first she resisted and then Haque allegedly touched her inappropriately, at which point she knocked his hand away, court records reveal. She told investigators she tried to flee but Haque allegedly grabbed her clothes and pulled her back, police wrote in the affidavit filed in court.

Officers wrote that they made multiple attempts to reach Haque regarding the accusations but they were unable to reach him.

Haque was arrested and assigned a $10,000 bond that he has since paid and left custody.

District officials say Haque was employed at Cunningham Elementary School last year and before that, he worked as a substitute teacher at the school. He has worked with HISD since 1991. School district officials said when the allegations of inappropriate touching came to light, Haque was removed from campus and also from the substitute teaching pool after the district completed an investigation.

Haque is the third HISD elementary school teacher to face indecency with a child charges this week.

James Alan Bradley, 39, a teacher at Lockhart Elementary School, is charged with indecency with a child after being accused of touching a student’s genitals.

Raymon Williams, 46, a teacher at Kashmere Gardens Elementary School is charged with indecency with a child after being accused of inappropriately touching at least one of his students as she sat at this desk.