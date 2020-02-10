‘All Screwed Up’: New series based on rise of Houston icon DJ Screw’s career in the works

HOUSTON – A new biographical series based on the life of DJ Screw is in production this year ahead of the 20-year anniversary of his death in Nov. 2020. The announcement comes after the project’s original trailer was leaked on social media last month.

Directed by record producer and filmmaker Isaac “Chill” Yowman, the series All Screwed Up will detail the rise of the Houston icon’s career and the musical revolution. The series is written by Shannan E. Johnson.

DJ Screw, whose real name is Robert Earl Davis Jr., is known for being a pioneer in the hip-hop industry with his “chopped and screwed” sound. His slowed-down technique would later go on to influence music culture and be used by many artists like Beyoncé, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Lil’ Wayne, Jay-Z, T-Pain, and more.

The IYO Visuals team can’t give away many details right now, but they have received heavy support and involvement from Michelle Wheeler, the sister of DJ Screw, as well as Screwed Up Click member Marcus “Lil’ KeKe” Edwards and Derrick “D-Reck” Dixon of Wreckshop Records.

To keep up with updates on the series, follow @AllScrewedUp on Instagram.