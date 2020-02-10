1 injured after business owner opens fire on intruders, deputies say

KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after deputies say a business owner shot at intruders trying to break into his business in Katy.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday at the S&T Auto Body Shop on Cinnamon Drive near Coriander Drive, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the business owner saw his business being burglarized, so he opened fire on the intruders.

Deputies said there were possibly three intruders. One man was shot by the business owner and was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition. Authorities said a second man is at large and a woman has been detained.

Authorities said they set up a perimeter in the area and are trying to locate the other two intruders.

Investigators are still working to learn more details surrounding the shooting.