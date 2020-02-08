Woman disturbed by squirrels invading home in west Houston

HOUSTON – One west Houston homeowner said unwelcome guests are invading her home. She said she is in a race against time and at a loss with what to do.

"They've totally invaded this space," said Angie Kloesel.

She has a gaping hole at the corner of her home, which she said has come from squirrels.

"Well, right now, I have a bunch of squirrels invading my home," she said.

Kloesel has owned the home for 15 years, takes pride in working to pay it off and keeps it maintained.

"I love it. I work for it every day. I love to be home, and I love this neighborhood. We're a great community. We're in the Energy Corridor and keeping your home up is a part of making Houston great," Kloesel said.

As of a year ago, Kloesel had removed some old gutters and exposed rotten wood. She said the squirrels found destroying her home appealing.

"It's like a buffet-- it's food to them," Koesel said.

The squirrels chew and chew, she said.

"They just hop right in over here, or they hop right in over there by the tree. I had another tree cut down," Koesel said. "I'm trying to alleviate all symptoms of making them want to make their home my home."

Kloesel said she had brought in professionals to help with the rodents. She cut down trees, patched up holes and even tried the tip of playing loud music.

Nothing worked, she said.

"It's kind of crazy. I've almost tried everything. I've tried strobe lights, ammonia. I've tried the exclusion, and I just can't keep up," Kloesel said.

Kloesel said she even tried scaring them out with a friend after she saw that squirrels chewed through sheetrock and ended up in her daughter's closet.

"It worked for a while, but in the last four months [the squirrels] really accelerated their activity...by having babies in my attic," Kloesel said.

Now she said she is desperate for help.

"I could hear them. I could see them. They look at me, and they just hop back in the house...in the holes," Kloesel said.

She went and got several quotes for what it would cost to repair the holes and use materials that the squirrels cannot chew through. She said the quotes were upwards of $7,000. She works to save the funds, but worries time is not on her side.

“What is going to happen? I need them out of there. I don’t need further ruining of my house,” Kloesel said.