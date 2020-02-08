These Houston-area ZIP codes are among the state’s most educated

Using census data, UnitedStatesZipCodes.org compiled a list of the Texas ZIP codes repping the highest percentage of residents who’ve earned a master’s, professional, or doctoral degree.

Houston swept the top three slots in the new ranking. ZIP code 77030, home to the Texas Medical Center, came in at no. 1 on the list. There, more than half the residents have a postgraduate degree.

Overall, the percentage of Texans with postgraduate degrees is around 10.3 percent.

Here’s a look at the 10 Texas ZIP codes harboring the highest percentage of Texans with postgraduate degrees:

1. 77030 (Houston, TX) - 51.7 percent

2. 77005 (Houston, TX) - 48.5 percent

3. 77401 (Bellaire, TX) - 47.6 percent

4. 78703 (Austin, TX) - 41.5 percent

5. 77098 (Houston, TX) - 39.2 percent

6. 77025 (Houston, TX) - 39.2 percent

7. 75205 (Dallas, TX) - 37.7 percent

8. 78746 (Austin, TX) - 37.3 percent

9. 78731 (Austin, TX) - 37.1 percent

10. 77024 (Houston, TX) - 35.4 percent

Click here to view the full list.