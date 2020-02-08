Firefighter falls off ladder while battling a house fire in northwest Harris County, officials say

A firefighter was injured while battling to a house fire in northwest Harris County, according to Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 4:45 p.m. on the 10200 block of Golden Meadow Drive, officials said.

According to the department, the fire started in the garage and quickly spread to the home.

The firefighter was six feet in the air when he fell off the ladder and landed on his back while wearing an Air-Pak, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for lower back pains but is expected to make a full recovery.

Officials said the fire is under control but the scene remains active. The cause of the fire has not been determined.