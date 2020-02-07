Overturned 18-wheeler spills pig parts all over highway in Rosenberg area, authorities say

ROSENBURG, Texas – Crews are working to clean up a hazmat spill in the Rosenberg area.

Authorities said an 18-wheeler carrying pig parts was traveling near Highway 59 at Kroesche Road when it rolled over, spilling its contents all over the road.

The driver of the 18-wheeler is OK, but the area is now closed as crews work to clean up the spill, authorities said.

TxDOT is heading to the scene to assist with cleanup, which is expected to take a while, officials said. It is still unclear what caused the 18-wheeler to roll over.

Drivers in the area should plan for delays or find an alternate route.