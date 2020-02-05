Tow truck driver found crashed out in ditch with gunshot wound to chest, authorities say

SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after police said a tow truck driver was found shot in a ditch in north Harris County.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Spring Stuebner Road and Spring Plaza Drive near Spring, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said authorities responded to what they thought was a major crash, but when deputies arrived, they found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and the back window of his truck shot out, authorities said.

The driver was rushed to a hospital where he was stabilized and is listed in guarded condition, according to Gonzalez.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting. The driver was towing another vehicle at the time of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris Count Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.