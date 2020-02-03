Man accused in deadly December hit-and-run that killed auto shop owner surrenders, officials say

HOUSTON – A man wanted in the deadly hit-and-run death of an auto shop owner in December turned himself in to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Monday, more than a month after the wreck.

On Dec. 17, 2019, Arturo Galindo, 66, and his employee, Miguel Angel Garcia, were working on a car in Galindo’s shop located on West Canino Road near the North Freeway in northwest Harris County.

The car was raised on blocks and investigators say 45-year-old Joseph Robicheaux drove a white van into the car at a high rate of speed, causing it to fall off the blocks. Galindo was crushed and killed under the car and Garcia became pinned between two cars. Garcia suffered a fractured pelvis and spine along with several other injuries to his lower extremities.

Court records show a witness told investigators they saw Robicheaux in the driver’s seat of the van during the crash and identified him as the driver in a photo lineup.

Galindo’s son, Arturo Jr. said Robicheaux’s surrender gave him closure.

“He took my dad away. My dad is not coming back," Arturo Jr. said. “Man up and admit what you did.”

Galindo Jr. said. Robicheaux has since bonded out of jail. As a condition of his bond, he is not allowed to drive a vehicle and is required to wear a GPS monitoring device.