Houston rapper Psyco Sid arrested with more than a gallon of codeine

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police arrested a rapper who was found with more than a gallon of liquid codeine.

Sidney Wiley goes by the stage name ‘Psyco Sid.'

He’s had a warrant out for his arrest.

That’s for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Leaning The Wrong Way Deputies with Constable Ted Heap’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Houston man on an outstanding... Posted by Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 on Thursday, January 30, 2020

Deputies took him into custody after a traffic stop Friday.

During the traffic stop, officers reportedly found the codeine in his vehicle, along with a gun and a pound and a half of suspected marijuana.

People use cough syrup with codeine as an illegal drug and it’s street name is ‘lean.’