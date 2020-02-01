HCSO: Fight over a man spurred shooting in North Houston

HOUSTON – An official with the Harris county Sheriff’s Office says a fight over a man led to a shooting overnight in North Houston.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. in a convenience store parking lot near the intersection of Bammel North Houston Road and Silver Star Drive.

Detectives say the shooting was prompted by the fact that the female victim was involved in a love triangle with a man and the woman who shot her. A fight over the man escalated when the victim threw a bottle and hit the other woman’s car. In response, that woman pulled out a gun and shot at the victim twice, hitting her in the leg once, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooter fled the scene in a maroon-colored Impala, HCSO Night Watch Captain John Shannon said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Later, in the early hours of Saturday morning, deputies pulled the shooter over for a traffic violation near East Richey Road and Interstate 45, Shannon said in a tweet. During the traffic stop, the woman confessed that she was the shooter and deputies recovered the gun used in the shooting.