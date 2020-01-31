Woman finds boyfriend shot, killed in car after stop at grocery store

HOUSTON – A woman discovered her boyfriend dead in a car after shopping at Fiesta store in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The call was reported Thursday around 6 p.m. at 800 South Wayside Drive, HPD said.

Officials said the woman said she went inside the grocery store, and when she returned to the car she found her boyfriend shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot, HPD said. Witnesses told KPRC 2′s Rose-Anne Aragon that they saw a man running away from the scene after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.