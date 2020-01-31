‘Prognosis is grim’: Uncle arrested after 3-year-old hospitalized with severe injuries, Sheriff says

HOUSTON – The uncle of a severely injured toddler has been taken into custody after what the Harris County Sheriff is calling a “horrific (and) heartbreaking case of abuse.”

Authorities said the child was taken to Kindred Hospital in northwest Harris County around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the child had severe injuries, so doctors at Kindred called for a helicopter to take the 3-year-old to the Texas Medical Center.

According to Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, the toddler’s injuries appeared to be intentional, and he was in critical condition Thursday night.

Friday morning, Gonzalez shared a tweet calling the incident a “horrific, heartbreaking case of abuse, neglect of an innocent, defenseless child.”

Gonzalez said the child’s uncle, Melvin Omar Morales-Gomez, 27, was arrested in connection with the abuse and charged with injury to a child.

The toddler is still alive, but Gonzalez said the prognosis is grim.

Gonzalez said investigators are still working to learn more details surrounding the crime.