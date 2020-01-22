Buffalo Wild Wings: Free wings for everyone if the Super Bowl goes into overtime

HOUSTON – Buffalo Wild Wings is betting with football fans ahead of the Super Bowl.

The chain is betting that this year’s game will not go into overtime. If it does, that means free wings for everyone in the U.S. and Canada. Sports betters said there’s a 10% chance of overtime.

The last time it happened, was right here in Houston, when H-town hosted Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The San Franciso 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on Feb. 2.