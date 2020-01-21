Vehicle rolls over 6-year-old girl during accident at north Harris County apartment complex, deputies say

HOUSTON – The aftermath of a car backing into a six-year-old girl was captured on video.

The video was taken by the body camera of a security guard at the Vickery Parc Apartments on 5301 N Sam Houston Pkwy E around 3:30 p.m.

The six-year-old can be heard crying and saying “ouch” as neighbors tend to her after the crash.

Sgt. Matthew Cortes, who works security at the apartment complex, said a white sedan was trying to pull into a garage when the car went in reverse instead of forward. Cortes said the car slammed into a staircase where the 6-year-old was standing and rolled over her. Other children were standing near the girl but were able to dodge out of the way in time, officials said.

“She was the only one. The other kids., they actually managed to jump out of the way just in time,” Cortes said.

The girl was taken to the hospital. Her grandfather told KPRC 2 that she doesn’t have broken bones, just injuries to her hands.

The female driver stayed at the scene and was cited by the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, according to the property security team.