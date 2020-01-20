47ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

47ºF

Sports

Here are the teams that will play in Super Bowl 2020

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Super Bowl, NFL, San Francisco, 49ers, Kansas City, Chiefs, football
San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2020.
San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2020. (KPRC)

San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2020.

The matchup will take place Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium. This is the 11th time South Florida has hosted a Super Bowl, with the last one coming in 2010.

The 49ers rolled past the Green Bay Packers 37-20 Sunday night to reach the franchise’s 7th Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titians 35-24 Sunday afternoon. This will be the first Super Bowl appearance for the 2018 NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: