Here are the teams that will play in Super Bowl 2020

San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2020.

The matchup will take place Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium. This is the 11th time South Florida has hosted a Super Bowl, with the last one coming in 2010.

The 49ers rolled past the Green Bay Packers 37-20 Sunday night to reach the franchise’s 7th Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titians 35-24 Sunday afternoon. This will be the first Super Bowl appearance for the 2018 NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes.