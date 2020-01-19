Check out this social media battle full of Texas brands, trolling memes and friendly wagers
Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger face off in the championship round for the most iconic Texas brand
The battle for the most iconic Texas brand has been narrowed down to two companies: Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger.
Texas Sports Life launched a 64-brand bracketed showdown on social media featuring Texas companies on Jan. 10.
Fans were given 24 hours to vote in each round.
The Championship round between Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger starts Sunday at 8 p.m. Vote here.
Here is how it all went down:
The battle started with 64 Texas-born businesses.
The play-in matchups are finished!!— Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 10, 2020
Here is the completed 64-team bracket! Round of 64 matchups will begin at 6:00 PM, Get ready to vote!#MostIconicBrandInTX pic.twitter.com/S0KFFMo1VW
And, the brands did not hold back with the jokes.
Don’t want to start any *beef*, but this seems like a very obvious choice...— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) January 11, 2020
After the first round, 64 companies became 32.
Here are the results of the Round of 64 for the “Most Iconic Brand in Texas” tournament:— Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 12, 2020
Round of 32 matchups will begin TONIGHT at 10:00 PM!
Be ready to vote again for your favorite #TexasBrand !! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/3A1bM3y9ve
Many Texas brands showed love as they bowed out.
Then again who also doesn’t love pizza?! 😍🍕🤠— State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) January 13, 2020
DoubleDave’s is a class act & a great place to eat!!!— Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 12, 2020
Go get y’all some pizza at @DoubleDaves sometime soon! https://t.co/h8wUEC5oMG
Then, there was the sweet sixteen.
The brands were Borden Dairy, State Fair of Texas, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Buc-ee’s, Shiner Beers, Cavender’s, Dell, Pluckers, Southwest, YETI, Dr Pepper, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Whataburger, Six Flags, Blue Bell and H-E-B.
Here are the results of the Round of 32 for the “Most Iconic Brand in Texas” tournament:— Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 14, 2020
Sweet Sixteen matchups will begin THIS AFTERNOON at 5:00 PM!
Be ready to vote again for your favorite #TexasBrand !! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/VTdUiLHiju
Then, the competition got serious. Many brands had to call for backup.
👀➡️🗳️ #DCTF https://t.co/s25ssX3fgB pic.twitter.com/E1boinFRZN— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) January 14, 2020
January 16, 2020
i'm gonna be so embarrassed if we lose to dell 😔 https://t.co/RAJztQBk9N— Pluckers Wing Bar (@Pluckers) January 14, 2020
However, this deal expires at the end of the voting period if we don't hear from you @ShinerBeer.— Cavender's (@Cavenders_) January 15, 2020
Because no one likes to be ghosted. 🤷♀️
We may not have been quick on the draw, but we sure aren’t ones for ghosting. Good game 🍻 If you ever want to come in and talk boots and beer – our doors are always open.— Shiner Beer (@ShinerBeer) January 16, 2020
(frantically wondering where all of the roller coaster fans are???👀) But sure, @Whataburger , let's make it a date this weekend @SixFlagsOverTX and next weekend @SF_FiestaTexas 😊— Six Flags (@SixFlags) January 15, 2020
Things got interesting with the Elite Eight:
- State Fair of Texas vs. Buc-ee’s
- Shiner Beers vs. Pluckers
- Southwest vs. Dr Pepper
- Whataburger vs. H-E-B
January 16, 2020
cheers and good luck to our friends @ShinerBeer!! Definitely a tough matchup but y’all please help us get the W here! https://t.co/WesDDlFGxy pic.twitter.com/BG6jpByd2n— Pluckers Wing Bar (@Pluckers) January 16, 2020
Pluckers fans are LEGIT!!! It was a great run for a great restaurant!!— Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 17, 2020
S/o to @Pluckers for being the most fun & engaging account in the tournament! Sad to see y’all go :(
One brand called for a clean match in the final four.
- Shiner Beer vs. Buc-ee’s
- Whataburger vs. Dr Pepper
We're looking forward to a clean match. No matter what happens, we're getting a Patty Melt with a Dr Pepper afterwards— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 17, 2020
“Most Iconic Brand in Texas”— Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 18, 2020
~ Final Four ~
(29) Shiner Beer
—— @ShinerBeer
vs
(41) Buc-ee’s
—— @Bucees
“Most Iconic Brand in Texas”— Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 18, 2020
~ Final Four ~
(3) Whataburger
—— @Whataburger
vs
(7) Dr Pepper
—— @drpepper
After thousands of votes, the championship matchup is set: Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger.
Which is the most iconic Texas brand?
The results from the Final Four are in, & the CHAMPIONSHIP matchup is set!!— Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 19, 2020
•
BUC-EE’S.
vs
WHATABURGER.
•
The Championship will be released TOMORROW at 8:00 PM! Be ready to vote for the Most Iconic Brand in Texas!! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Xz6BX3idq0
