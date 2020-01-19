63ºF

Local News

Check out this social media battle full of Texas brands, trolling memes and friendly wagers

Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger face off in the championship round for the most iconic Texas brand

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

The battle for the most iconic Texas brand has been narrowed down to two companies: Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger.

Texas Sports Life launched a 64-brand bracketed showdown on social media featuring Texas companies on Jan. 10.

Fans were given 24 hours to vote in each round.

The Championship round between Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger starts Sunday at 8 p.m. Vote here.

Here is how it all went down:

The battle started with 64 Texas-born businesses.

And, the brands did not hold back with the jokes.

After the first round, 64 companies became 32.

Many Texas brands showed love as they bowed out.

Then, there was the sweet sixteen.

The brands were Borden Dairy, State Fair of Texas, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Buc-ee’s, Shiner Beers, Cavender’s, Dell, Pluckers, Southwest, YETI, Dr Pepper, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Whataburger, Six Flags, Blue Bell and H-E-B.

Then, the competition got serious. Many brands had to call for backup.

Things got interesting with the Elite Eight:

  • State Fair of Texas vs. Buc-ee’s
  • Shiner Beers vs. Pluckers
  • Southwest vs. Dr Pepper
  • Whataburger vs. H-E-B

One brand called for a clean match in the final four.

  • Shiner Beer vs. Buc-ee’s
  • Whataburger vs. Dr Pepper

After thousands of votes, the championship matchup is set: Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger.

Which is the most iconic Texas brand?

