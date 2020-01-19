Check out this social media battle full of Texas brands, trolling memes and friendly wagers

The battle for the most iconic Texas brand has been narrowed down to two companies: Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger.

Texas Sports Life launched a 64-brand bracketed showdown on social media featuring Texas companies on Jan. 10.

Fans were given 24 hours to vote in each round.

The Championship round between Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger starts Sunday at 8 p.m. Vote here.

Here is how it all went down:

The battle started with 64 Texas-born businesses.

Here is the completed 64-team bracket! Round of 64 matchups will begin at 6:00 PM, Get ready to vote!#MostIconicBrandInTX pic.twitter.com/S0KFFMo1VW — Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 10, 2020

And, the brands did not hold back with the jokes.

Don’t want to start any *beef*, but this seems like a very obvious choice... — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) January 11, 2020

After the first round, 64 companies became 32.

Be ready to vote again for your favorite #TexasBrand !! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/3A1bM3y9ve — Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 12, 2020

Many Texas brands showed love as they bowed out.

Then again who also doesn’t love pizza?! 😍🍕🤠 — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) January 13, 2020

DoubleDave’s is a class act & a great place to eat!!!



Go get y’all some pizza at @DoubleDaves sometime soon! https://t.co/h8wUEC5oMG — Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 12, 2020

Then, there was the sweet sixteen.

The brands were Borden Dairy, State Fair of Texas, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Buc-ee’s, Shiner Beers, Cavender’s, Dell, Pluckers, Southwest, YETI, Dr Pepper, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Whataburger, Six Flags, Blue Bell and H-E-B.

Be ready to vote again for your favorite #TexasBrand !! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/VTdUiLHiju — Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 14, 2020

Then, the competition got serious. Many brands had to call for backup.

i'm gonna be so embarrassed if we lose to dell 😔 https://t.co/RAJztQBk9N — Pluckers Wing Bar (@Pluckers) January 14, 2020

However, this deal expires at the end of the voting period if we don't hear from you @ShinerBeer.



Because no one likes to be ghosted. 🤷‍♀️ — Cavender's (@Cavenders_) January 15, 2020

We may not have been quick on the draw, but we sure aren’t ones for ghosting. Good game 🍻 If you ever want to come in and talk boots and beer – our doors are always open. — Shiner Beer (@ShinerBeer) January 16, 2020

(frantically wondering where all of the roller coaster fans are???👀) But sure, @Whataburger , let's make it a date this weekend @SixFlagsOverTX and next weekend @SF_FiestaTexas 😊 — Six Flags (@SixFlags) January 15, 2020

Things got interesting with the Elite Eight:

State Fair of Texas vs. Buc-ee’s

Shiner Beers vs. Pluckers

Southwest vs. Dr Pepper

Whataburger vs. H-E-B

cheers and good luck to our friends @ShinerBeer!! Definitely a tough matchup but y’all please help us get the W here! https://t.co/WesDDlFGxy pic.twitter.com/BG6jpByd2n — Pluckers Wing Bar (@Pluckers) January 16, 2020

Pluckers fans are LEGIT!!! It was a great run for a great restaurant!!



S/o to @Pluckers for being the most fun & engaging account in the tournament! Sad to see y’all go :( — Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) January 17, 2020

One brand called for a clean match in the final four.

Shiner Beer vs. Buc-ee’s

Whataburger vs. Dr Pepper

We're looking forward to a clean match. No matter what happens, we're getting a Patty Melt with a Dr Pepper afterwards — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) January 17, 2020

After thousands of votes, the championship matchup is set: Buc-ee’s vs. Whataburger.

Which is the most iconic Texas brand?