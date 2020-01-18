Investigation underway after woman found shot to death in empty lot in SE Houston

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after a shooting Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting that occurred in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard at about 7:55 p.m. Thursday.

Police said officers responded to the shooting call at an empty lot and found the victim, identified by police as Juanisha Fortune, 32, had been shot multiple times.

Fortune was taken by paramedics to Ben Taub General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.