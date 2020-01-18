Friends find man’s apartment unlocked, open with man shot to death inside

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was found shot to death inside his west Houston apartment.

The discovery was made around 10:23 p.m. Friday at the Tanglewood at Voss apartments on Burgoyne Road and Hillcroft Avenue.

Police said the victim’s friends became concerned when they hadn't heard from him, so they went over to his apartment to check on him.

When they arrived, they found the victim’s apartment door unlocked and open, and their friend shot to death inside, police said.

Authorities said it looked as if someone went through the man’s apartment, but it is unclear if anything was taken. However, investigators said they have not been able to locate the victim’s car.

The victim has not been identified, but police said he is either Asian or Middle Eastern and in his mid-20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.