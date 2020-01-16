19-year-old found shot to death in SW Houston apartment complex parking lot

The search is on for the person police said shot and killed a teenager at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Police said the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Sharon Village Park Apartments just off Chimney Rock and Glenmont.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they said they found a 19-year-old Hispanic man dead in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told authorities they heard arguing followed by gunfire. A Cadillac was also seen speeding away from the area shortly after the shooting, police said.

Investigators are speaking with those witnesses are reviewing surveillance video in order to learn more details surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.