Man dead, woman severely wounded after attempted murder-suicide in Porter

PORTER, Texas – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after an attempted murder-suicide at a home in Porter.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Sorters Road and FM 1314, authorities said.

Officials said they got a call about a shooting, and when they arrived, they found a woman with a deep knife wound to her neck and two gunshot wounds in the master bedroom and a man dead in the closet from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said the two – identified as Ester Nicholson, 59, and Kevin Golden, 47 – had been involved in an abusive four-year relationship.

Nicholson had tried to end the relationship and the two were living separately, officials said. Golden showed up at the home early Wednesday and forced his way in, and that is when the altercation happened, authorities said.

Authorities said there was an 18-year-old inside the home at the time of the shooting who was initially believed to be the couple’s child, but officials later determined that was not the case.

Officials said the 18-year-old witnessed the whole event and is now very traumatized and staying with family.

That witness was not injured in the incident.