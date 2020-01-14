Taco Cabana has closed these 5 Houston locations after the company loses millions

HOUSTON – Taco Cabana parent Fiesta Restaurant Group has decided to close 19 locations, including five restaurants in Houston.

Restaurant Business Online reports the now-closed locations suffered “significant losses,” contributing an estimated $4.2 million in restaurant-level pretax operating losses in 2019, according to the company.

“The margin-improvement plan includes efficiency initiatives in operations across food and operating expense categories and the closure of 19 underperforming restaurants in Texas,” Fiesta Restaurant Group President and CEO Richard Stockinger said. “These closures eliminate all stores with significant losses, which we expect will result in a highly viable portfolio of restaurants.”

The following Taco Cabana locations in Houston are permanently closed:

2535 S. Hwy 6

6522 Westheimer Road

9220 Gulf Freeway

12518 Tomball Parkway

13480 Northwest Freeway