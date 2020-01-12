Man shot and killed at apartment complex in north Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Houston.

The deadly shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Dominion Park Drive, according to an official with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man dead on a staircase at the complex, HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall said.

The man’s girlfriend told investigators she heard a gunshot, went outside and found her boyfriend dead on the staircase outside the apartment.

She went on to tell investigators that moments before the shooting, the man left the apartment to go to a nearby drugstore.

Beall said the man may have been shot near his car and attempted to stagger back to the apartment before succumbing to his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.