HCSO: Pedestrian changing tire struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on Eastex Freeway feeder road

HOUSTON, Texas – A hit-and-run crash is under investigation in Harris County after a pedestrian was killed and another was injured when a vehicle struck them while they were changing a tire on an Eastex Freeway feeder road near Gaston Street, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said two pedestrians were outside their vehicle changing a tire when a silver SUV struck both of them, killing one person and injuring the other. The SUV driver fled the scene, officials said.

A woman was transported to a nearby hospital, HCSO Sgt. Cheek-Mcneal said.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (713) 755-6044.