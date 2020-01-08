10-year-old accidentally shot by 12-year-old friend with long rifle, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a child was accidentally shot by his friend in northwest Houston.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Cypress North Houston Road and Perry Road near the Willowbrook Mall.
Harris County sheriff, Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the scene where they found a 10-year-old boy who had been accidentally shot.
Deputies said the weapon involved was a long rifle, and the child was shot by his 12-year-old friend.
The boy was rushed to the Methodist Willowbrook where he is being treated. Deputies said he is expected to survive.
It is unclear where the 12-year-old got the rifle. Authorities are investigating in an effort to learn more details surrounding the incident.
