Mysterious ‘string of lights’ flies over Houston

HOUSTON – Many people across the world - including Houstonians - witnessed a mysterious “string of flights” flying overhead after the recent launch of SpaceX Starlink Satellites.

SpaceX Starlink satellite trains were launched Monday night from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, according to a report by CNN.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 on SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket will launch 60 Starlink satellites on Jan. 6, 2019.

The string of lights could be observed from multiple locations, sparking several UFO reports. The satellite train appears to be a bright single line of “lights” traveling in one direction.

Early this morning, the satellite trains were spotted over Houston. Here’s a photo taken by a KPRC viewer:

KPRC viewer observes mysterious 'sring of lights' believed to be SpaceX Starlink satellite train fly over Houston neighborhood.

