C.E. King High School debuts new facility 2 years after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Sheldon Independent School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to debut the new C.E. King High School facility Monday evening, two years after the school was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey hit the campus with 40 inches of rain, which destroyed facilities and even brought fish into the school’s auditorium. The school was so badly damaged students were forced to take classes at neighboring elementary schools for nearly five months, according to a news release.

“(The school) will be the envy of many in Texas,” read the news release.

The new 580,000-square-foot facility, which will house up to 3,500 students, was designed like a college campus, with promenades and quads where students, faculty and community members will be able to interact.

The new high school will be the flagship campus for Sheldon ISD.

The campus will feature a traditional, comprehensive high school education program, as well as six career and technical academies aimed at helping students become college and career ready. The six academies include business and industry, human services, public service, agriculture, manufacturing and construction, science, technology, fine arts and math and an early college academy for traditional academics.

The goal for the early college academy is for students to graduate with not only a high school diploma but an associate’s degree or an industry certificate that can help students continue on to community college, trade schools and traditional four-year colleges.