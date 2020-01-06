Where does Rice University rank on the Best Colleges in America list?

HOUSTON – Rice University was named one of the best colleges in the country, according to a new survey by Niche.com -- a search-engine site dedicated to helping people find the best colleges, schools, neighborhoods and companies in the United States.

Rice ranked No.10 in the 2020 Best Colleges in America list, which compared more than 1,000 top colleges and universities in the US.

The ranking was based on rigorous analysis of data from the US Department of Education including academics, admissions and student life, along with millions of Niche reviews from students and alumni.

Here are the best 10 colleges according to the ranking:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Stanford University Yale University Harvard University Princeton University Duke University Brown University Columbia University University of Pennsylvania Rice University

Here are other Texas colleges that made the top 100:

51. The University of Texas at Austin

95. Texas A&M University

Click or tap here to see the full list.