Mother dead, daughter injured after shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A mother is dead and her daughter is injured after a shooting in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Lazy Ridge Road near Court Road, police said.

Police were called out to the scene of a shooting and when they arrived, they said they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities also found an unharmed 1-year-old baby girl inside the home.

The women were transported to a hospital, where the mother succumbed to her injuries, authorities said. That woman’s daughter is expected to survive her wounds.

Police said they believe the women were shot at close range from the backyard of the home.

Investigators are still working to determine if the shooting was random or targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.