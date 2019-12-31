2 sought after man killed during northwest Harris County home invasion

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed Monday night during a home invasion at a northwest Harris County apartment complex.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. on Easton Commons Drive at West Road.

According to Harris County deputies, the girlfriend of 26-year-old Tre Cain called to report that their apartment had been broken into by two men who shot Cain and robbed the family. Deputies said they arrived to find Cain suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that it appears two men wearing masks and gloves stormed into the apartment and fired the fatal shots. The men fled the scene after Cain’s girlfriend gave them what money she had, investigators said.

Deputies said the couple’s children, ages 1 and 4, were inside the apartment at the time of the home invasion.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.