Investigation underway after possible arson attacks against FBCSO employee, sheriff says

Officials are investigating two possible arson attacks, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says he believes targeted an FBCSO employee.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Nehls said the first apparent arson attack happened on Dec. 23. He said the employee awoke in the middle of the night to discover the front of his house on fire. Investigators determined that two Molotov cocktails thrown at the home were the cause of the fire.

The second incident happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday at the same employee’s home.

The suspects exited a vehicle, threw a couple of Molotov cocktails at a vehicle parked in the employee’s driveway and within minutes, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames, Nehls said.

During both incidents, individuals were inside the home targeted. No one was injured in both incidents.

“This is a very dangerous game people are playing,” Nehls said.

Nehls did not name the victim but said that the individual is an employee who’s worked with the FBCSO for years.

“Me personally, I believe this is targeted,” Nehls said.

Fort Bend County Fire Marshal Mark Flathouse is leading the investigation.

Flathouse said there is a vehicle of interest. It as a dark-colored vehicle F-250 with a silver construction rack loaded to the back. Flathouse said they’re searching for a suspect or multiple suspects linked to the fires.

“When we apprehend you, if we find out that this is related to a prior case that this individual investigated, that this employee investigated, this could be a federal hate crime,” Nehls said.

There is a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest of the suspect or suspects in this case.