Sugar Land celebrates its 60th anniversary with surprise video
SUGAR LAND, Texas – The city of Sugar Land is planning a big surprise to celebrate a major milestone.
This Sunday marks 60 years since Sugar Land’s official incorporation. It became a city back in 1959.
To celebrate, the city held a series of events throughout the year and is capping off with a special video.
The city is releasing the video on its social media pages Sunday morning.
Check out the sneak peek:
Heads up, Sugar Land! 🤩 We've been working on something pretty sweet in honor of our 60th anniversary. Catch a sneak peek of what we've been working on, and stay tuned on all of our social media platforms on Sunday, December 29 for the big reveal! 🎶 🎧 pic.twitter.com/ISebHGqAIG— City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) December 26, 2019
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.