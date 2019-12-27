66ºF

Sugar Land celebrates its 60th anniversary with surprise video

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Sugar Land celebrates 60th anniversary
SUGAR LAND, Texas – The city of Sugar Land is planning a big surprise to celebrate a major milestone.

This Sunday marks 60 years since Sugar Land’s official incorporation. It became a city back in 1959.

To celebrate, the city held a series of events throughout the year and is capping off with a special video.

The city is releasing the video on its social media pages Sunday morning.

Check out the sneak peek:

