Man wanted in fatal shooting of man by gunman on motorcycle on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for public help in locating a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man by a gunman on a motorcycle on Christmas Eve.

Police say the shooting occurred at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday outside a home at 14802 Buxley Street.

About 40 minutes before the shooting, Derrick Fields, 43, was involved in an altercation with 49-year-old Cedric Gee Mosley at the home on Buxley St., police say.

“Fields was wielding a metal pipe when Mosely produced a firearm and shot Fields multiple times,” police wrote in a press release. “Mosely then fled the scene on a black Honda VTX motorcycle. He is wanted for questioning in this incident, however is not currently charged in Fields’ death.”

Instead, Mosely is being charged with a felon in possession of a firearm.

Witnesses previously told KPRC 2 a man who lives in the area was walking down the street when someone on a motorcycle drove up beside him, shot him and then drove away.

Anyone with information on Mosley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.