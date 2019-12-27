Man pistol-whipped, family held at gunpoint during southeast Houston home invasion

HOUSTON – A man was pistol-whipped early Friday morning and his family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in southeast Houston.

The incident was reported about 3:30 a.m. at a home on Pecan Villas Drive near Telephone Road.

According to Houston police, the family, which consisted of a father, mother and their young daughter, had just arrived at the home and were getting out of their vehicle when four men wearing ski masks and gloves ran up to them and forced them into their home. At least one of the men was armed, police said.

The family was later forced into a bathroom and locked inside, police said.

Police said the group made off with several items and money.

The father, who was pistol-whipped, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.