Police release surveillance footage of 2 people of interest in fatal Dec. 20 shooting on Sage Road

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two men in connection with a fatal shooting in the Galleria area last week.

Police say three men were walking through a hotel parking lot at 2950 Sage Road at about 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 20 when an unknown vehicle drove past and an occupant of the car began shooting at the men. The vehicle fled the scene.

One of the men, 35-year-old Don Bennett was shot in the leg and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. On Monday, Bennet succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead. The other two men with Bennet were uninjured.

Houston police released surveillance video Thursday that shows two people of interest, who police say attempted to break into the victim’s car on the morning of the shooting. The men are wanted for questioning.

HPD also released a photo of the shooting suspects’ Honda Accord used to flee the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or leave an anonymous Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.