2 children hospitalized after Christmas Eve house fire

HOUSTON – Two children were hospitalized and their family was displaced when their north Harris County house caught fire Christmas Eve.

The fire was reported about 5:20 a.m. on Hartwick Road near East Hardy Road.

Firefighters said the blaze started in the back of the home, but they are still trying to determine the cause. Two of the four children who live at the home were taken to Texas Children’s Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Family members said they lost their life savings in the fire, as well as their children’s clothes and Christmas gifts.

The children range in age from 3 to 13, according to family members.

No other injuries were reported.