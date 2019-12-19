Star Wars fans, there’s a beer fest coming up in Austin that is perfect for you

AUSTIN, Texas – Star Wars enthusiast, are you ready to have a little intergalactic fun with a brew twist?

If so then the Star Brews Beer Festival being held Jan. 25 in Austin is where you will want to be. The festival, put on by Rock Star Beer Festivals, will transform The Venue ATX on 6th Street into an intergalactic playground where you explore over 20 stellar craft beers from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oh and be sure to try the Darth Lair of Ciders and the Rebel’s Beer Base.

There will be multiple character ops along with food and live music from the Storm Rockers and R2-DJ2.

Tickets are $35 can be purchased on Eventbrite.