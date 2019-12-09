See where Texas ranks in 'Best States’ list

Who isn’t proud to be a Texan? We love Texas so much that we consider it to be the best state in the country to live in, but is it really?

Not according to a new study by the U.S. News & World Report, which says Texas ranks at 38 in its ‘Best States’ list among the 50 U.S. states.

How did they determine the state’s rankings?

The rankings were based on thousands of data points gathered largely from government and publicly-available sources, as well as 71 metrics distributed across eight different categories.

The eight categories were health care, education, economy, opportunity, infrastructure, crime and corrections, fiscal stability and natural environment.

U.S. News also conducted a national survey to more than 50,000 people, who were asked to prioritize each category.

People across the U.S. said that what mattered most to them was health care and education, followed by the state’s economy, infrastructure and the opportunities the state offered its citizens. Then came fiscal stability, followed by measures of crime & corrections and the state’s natural environment.

Where did Texas rank in the eight categories?

Texas ranked at 37 in the health care category, at 34 in the education category, at 15 in the economy category, at 33 in the infrastructure category, at 39 in the opportunity category, at 12 in the fiscal stability category, at 33 in the crime and corrections category and at 40 in the natural environment category.

Where did Texas rank in previous years?

In 2018, Texas ranked at 36 on the ‘Best States’ list. In 2017, it ranked at 38.

Which state ranked as the best state in the country?

Washington ranked at the top of the list, moving up from its sixth-place 2018 position.

Which state ranked as the worst state in the country?

Louisiana has ranked at the bottom of the list for three consecutive years.

Here are the top 10 best states, according to the ranking:

1.) Washington

2.) New Hampshire

3.) Minnesota

4.) Utah

5.) Vermont

6.) Maryland

7.) Virginia

8.) Massachusetts

9.) Nebraska

10.) Colorado

Here are the bottom 10 states, according to the ranking:

40.) Kentucky

41.) Pennsylvania

42.) South Carolina

43.) Oklahoma

44.) Alaska

45.) Arkansas

46.) New Mexico

47.) West Virginia

48.) Mississippi

49.) Alabama

50.) Louisiana

What do you think about the ranking? Share your thoughts in the comments.