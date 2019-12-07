Officials: 2 Texas City ISD students hospitalized after ‘taking something’ with other students at school

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Four Texas City Independent School District students are under investigation after one of the students was hospitalized with an apparent drug reaction, officials said.

The incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. at Blocker Middle School.

Texas City ISD police said it was near the end of the school day when one student had a severe reaction after “taking something” with three other students. Police said school officials called the parents of the other three students involved and were given the option of taking them to the hospital, and one student’s parent said yes. Officials said that student was taken to the hospital as well.

Police said the other two students involved were treated by the school nurse.

It is unknown what kind of substance made the students ill. Law enforcement officials said it appeared the students had either ingested or had come in contact with some sort of narcotic.

It is unknown if any students would face criminal charges in connection with the incident.