$2 million worth of cocaine, meth, fentanyl found at Pearland-area home, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - More than $2 million worth of drugs was found at a home near Pearland earlier this week, according to authorities.

A narcotics investigation led authorities to a home in the 14100 block of Winecup Lane on Tuesday.

Inside the house, authorities said they found 66 kilograms of cocaine, 6 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 1.1 kilograms of fentanyl pills.

They also said they found stolen guns.

Andrew Auer, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He's being held on $500,000 bail.

