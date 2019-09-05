2 HPD officers injured in crash while chasing group involved in ATM theft, police say

Two Houston police officers are recovering after a crash in west Harris County.

HOUSTON - Two Houston police officers are recovering after a crash in west Harris County.

Police said the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on South Greenhouse Road and Kingsland Boulevard.

Crews were chasing a vehicle believed to be involved in an ATM theft when one of the responding officers lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree, authorities said.

According to police, at least one of the officers was pinned inside his vehicle and had to be rescued. Both officers were transported to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Undercover officers were posted near North Fry Road and Clay Road when they spotted a group of men tie a chain to an ATM and drag it away, police said. The undercover officers called for marked units to stop the vehicles.

Authorities said they were able to stop multiple vehicles, but one of the drivers refused to stop and led police on a chase.

Officers said between six or eight people have been taken into custody. They are still searching for two others, police said.

Authorities were able to recover the ATM.

Police said the attempted robbery appeared to be organized, and they are investigating to determine if the group is connected to other similar robberies.

They are asking residents in the area to be on alert, officers said.

Anyone with information with asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

