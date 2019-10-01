15 students pepper-sprayed on Aldine ISD school bus, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A student pepper-sprayed more than a dozen classmates on a bus Tuesday, according to Aldine Independent School District officials.

The bus was full of Spence Elementary School students when the student discharged the pepper spray.

There were about 50 students on board at the time.

Officials said 15 students were exposed.

After the student discharged the pepper spray, the bus pulled into Davis High School, where medical personnel tended to the students who were exposed.

The parents of the exposed students were contacted.

