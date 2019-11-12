Police: Man who tried to rob store after hit-and-run crashes injured in shootout with officer

Police vehicles are parked at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Baytown on Nov. 11, 2019.

BAYTOWN, Texas - A man who tried to rob a Baytown store Monday after being involved in several hit-and-run crashes was injured during a shootout with a police officer, authorities said.

The incident began at 6:11 p.m. with at leat four reports of hit-and-run crashes along Main Street, according to Lt. Steve Dorris, spokesman for the Baytown Police Department.

Dorris said one of the hit-and-run victims followed the driver to a convenience store near Fourth and Seventh streets and called police. While there, the driver attempted to carjack someone in the parking lot and then tried to rob a store before running from the scene, Dorris said.

Dorris said officers were searching the area when one of them encountered the man. Dorris said that as the officer approached the man, the man opened fire, hitting the officer's cruiser at least once. The officer returned fire, and injured the man, Dorris said.

The man who was shot by the officer tried to jump out of the ambulance as he was being taken to a hospital for treatment, Dorris said.

Dorris said the officer was not injured.

