1 dead in fight, shooting in backyard of Pasadena home

PASADENA, Texas - One person was killed Wednesday in a fight that escalated to a shooting in the backyard of a home in Pasadena.

The shooting was reported about 7 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Alastair Avenue, near Bearle Street.

According to police, there was a large group gathered in the backyard of the home when a fight started. Shots were fired during the fight, and one person was hit twice, according to police.

The victim was flown to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

