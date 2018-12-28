Local veterinarian arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 2 teens in Louisiana

WEBSTER, Texas - A Galveston county veterinarian is awaiting extradition to Louisiana after being charged with rape and sexual battery there.

Todd Michael Glover, 36, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Wednesday at his home in Webster. The Rangers were executing arrest warrants on behalf of Coushatta Tribal Police, alleging one count of rape and three counts of sexual battery.

The charges stem from a trip to the Coushatta Casino Resort in early December. Two 17-year-old girls who were traveling with Glover, according to a source, were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Glover owns and operates the Animal Hospital of Santa Fe in Santa Fe, Texas.

He’s being held without bond in the Galveston jail, awaiting extradition. His attorney, Paul Darrow, says he won’t fight being sent back to Louisiana.

“Our intention is to waive extradition. Get him back to Louisiana so we can get a bond set by the judge there so that he can get out of jail, and go forward with our defense in this case.” Glover’s attorney, Paul Darrow, said.

Glover is due in state district court in Galveston for a hearing Friday morning.

“Dr. Glover is not guilty of any of these charges, and we look forward to our day in court,” Darrow said.

Coushatta Tribal Police have 30 days to return Glover to Louisiana once he waives extradition.

Investigators with the department were unavailable for comment Thursday.12-27 Vet Arrest Web

